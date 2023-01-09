US Woman Wins Lottery Twice in a Month, And It's Huge

When luck is kind to you, it doesn’t take long to change a life. And nothing better than fortune smiling on you twice a month, right? Kenya Sloan, a US woman, was in for a massive shock — a pleasant one — after she won two lotteries in a month.

The 40-year-old won her first lottery to the tune of Rs 8 crore. A few weeks later, she won Rs 16 crore in another lottery. Following her massive victories, people started calling her the luckiest woman in the world. Salon was surprised and happy at the same time. But she did not know more surprises were waiting for her.

For the first lottery ticket, Kenya invested only Rs 800. After winning the lottery, she shared that she had never thought of winning in her entire life. She bought one again and she was lucky again.

Advertisement

When Kenya told her family about winning the lottery, no one believed it. Later, they came to know and were very happy for her. After winning the second lottery worth Rs 16 crore, Kenya got Rs 12 crore in her hands after taxes and other charges. However, now she is planning to open a food restaurant of her own with this money.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here