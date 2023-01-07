US Woman With Rare Heart-shaped Uterus Gives Birth to 'One-in-500 Million' Twins

In a rare incident, a woman with a heart-shaped uterus has given birth to ‘one-in-500 million’ twins. According to a report by Metro UK, the mom was identified to be Karen Troy, who was reportedly shocked to learn that she was pregnant with twins back in March 2021. What made her pregnancy journey difficult was her medical condition of having a bicornuate (heart-shaped) uterus. Reportedly, the probability of birthing twins in a heart-shaped womb is one-in-500 million. Though most of her pregnancy journey was smooth until she was rushed to a hospital at 34 weeks as she suffered from pre-eclampsia.

The 25-year-old reportedly underwent a c-section owing to her high blood pressure. Her twins were born in September 2021 at the Umass memorial medical centre located in Massachusetts, US. They had to remain under medical observation for 27 days before they were given green signals by medical practitioners to be taken home. The mom told the portal that she was more worried for her twins despite having a heart-shaped uterus. All she wanted was to ensure that were babies were alright. Initially, when Karen was informed about her medical condition, she did not believe in having a heart-shaped uterus and went back for another scan only to learn it was true.

Seemingly, she had to be under constant medical observation owing to her high-risk pregnancy. For the 25-year-old, her pregnancy journey was emotional and a bit scary as well. The couple first learned they were expecting in January 2021, but months later at their 12-week scan, the couple was informed about her rare pregnancy. The mom was told that only four in 1000 women have a heart-shaped uterus.

“They said my pregnancy was very high risk because I had a heart-shaped uterus and was expecting twins," she told the portal. Her twins Ryan and Raelynn weighed 5lbs 10z and 5lbs 1oz respectively at the time of their birth. Describing her post-pregnancy experience, Karen added, “The first 24 hours were really hard for me. I had to stay in a machine to stop any seizures from pre-eclampsia. The twins had to stay in the NICU to learn to feed and stabilize their breathing. Ryan’s heart rate kept going up and down."

Though Karen was sent home four days after her delivery, the twins stayed back for 27 days. The twins who are now 16 months old are thriving. The mom is just glad that her babies are healthy and well despite the difficult pregnancy.

