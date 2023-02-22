The game of cricket enjoys a special love in India where it is played everywhere, from packed stadiums to narrow lanes. Cricket offers fun like no other sport and this recent viral video truly encapsulates this sentiment. It shows a cricket tournament where a player delivers a wide ball but the batter chooses to run after it before hilariously taking a shot. In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, a bowler is seen taking a run-up as the batter gears up to face the ball. But the bowler misses the stumps and ends up delivering the ball way out of the reach of the batter. Now, while one would expect the delivery to be declared a no-ball, something peculiar happens here. The batter chooses to run after the ball and smashes it for a six.

“MPL funny moments," the caption reads.

The video from the cricket tournament amassed close to 10 million views on the platform and left many in splits.

Social media users soon flocked to the comment section reacting to the clip. “Haters will say match is fixed," a user wrote. Another said, “World Cup jitenge yeh (they will win the World Cup)."

One person described the batter’s skills as “Usain Bolt batting" while another user joked that the batter should be declared “Man of the Decade". For some, the batter was the “best player in the world". One suggested that the player didn’t hit a six but a “sixteen".

Others condemned such moves in a cricket tournament as one wrote that the player is “unworthy of playing the game".

When it comes to cricket, there is no dearth of rib-tickling content on the Internet. Earlier this year, a parody video of Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav’s batting surfaced. It shows a man holding a bat and pulling off trick shots. He first hits a six and then proceeds to take the next shot singlehandedly while sipping some tea. In one instance, he goes around the wickets to hit the ball and then pulls out one stump to smash a six.

The clip was a parody of Surya Kumar Yadav, who is known for pulling off impressive shots with utmost ease.

