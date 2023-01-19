Home » BUZZ » Using Gas Geysers? This Twitter Thread on a Shocking Incident is a Reality Check

Using Gas Geysers? This Twitter Thread on a Shocking Incident is a Reality Check

Twitter user Divyanshu took to the micro-blogging platform and shared an incident which has shocked the netizens.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 14:11 IST

Twitter user explains how using a gas geyser can harm your health.
Twitter user explains how using a gas geyser can harm your health. (Image: Canva)

In what comes as a scary development, gas geyser incidents have been increasing drastically suddenly. Twitter user Divyanshu took to the micro-blogging platform and shared an incident which has shocked the netizens. He shared how his wife went to take a regular shower and after a few minutes when he checked up on her, she was all blacked out, lying on the floor. She was losing consciousness with each passing second. He immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital when he found out that it was carbon monoxide poisoning that led to this. The doctors immediately put her on oxygen to flush out CO.

“She was in critical condition for the next 3 days and I was on the verge of losing her. With constant prayers of every loved one around us & the Trauma Specialist of Kokilaben Hospital, she fought back miraculously and was taken off the Ventilator," he wrote.

With this, he explained that this happened because of the gas geyser installed inside the bathroom. “We took this flat on rent a couple of months back & the gas geyser was already there in one of the bathroom. A gas geyser uses oxygen from the atmosphere to burn the LPG gas & it shouldn’t be installed in a closed space."

He explained how the gas geyser depletes the oxygen available in the closed space and starts giving out CO which gets inside the body and causes poisoning which can further cause brains damage, cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure.

He further urged people to spread awareness about the same. Here is that thread:

The Twitter thread has now gone viral with multiple responses. While many came forward with their stories, there were people who also wished for a speedy recovery of his wife.

Buzz Staff

