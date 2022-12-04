'Utterly false': Report Claims Hate Speech on Twitter Increased Since Elon Musk's Twitter

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover saw abject chaos on the following days on the platform. As the Tesla boss fired 50% of Twitter’s workforce, many Twitter users said they would be exiting the platform for good. Musk’s other controversial decision was to make the blue tick available for anyone paying an $8 price, which led to rising concerns about safety and misinformation. Now, a new report which has emerged shows that hate speech on Twitter has jumped since Elon Musk took over, claims New York Times. The news outlet took to its official Twitter handle and shared the article.

The billionaire, however, did not stay quiet and responded to the same. “Utterly false," he wrote. The tweet itself has garnered more like than the original article. Have a look:

“People who were insanely naive when Trump effectively took over Twitter and cost the world countless lives and incalculable wealth/time are being even more insanely naive about musk literally taking over Twitter and inevitably costing countless lives and incalculable wealth/time," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I opened the article and saw numbers and comparisons straightforward. You simply said “utterly false" as if words mean anything. So what can you show as a counter-argument in terms of something concrete?"

Meanwhile, earlier, Musk tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t." Twitter users had some interesting ideas on “dumb things" to do. Twitter earlier started giving gray badges to government officials and public figures globally, including in India, but later reversed the change. “I just killed it," Musk tweeted to a user.

“Blue check will be the great leveller," he added. Earlier, Twitter started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as “official" ahead of the roll-out of blue badge subscriptions across the country.

