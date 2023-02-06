Which is your favourite street food? A Delhiite would say it’s Tikki Chhole while an Indori would pick their world-famous Poha. And what about Mumbaikars? They would definitely choose Vada Pav and there’s no second thought about it! While Samosa is loved the way it is, its combination with Pav makes Samosa Pav which is also served as an everyday breakfast in Mumbai. However, a user’s social media post compelled people to pick their favourite between Vada Pav and Samosa Pav which started another food war on Twitter.

Asking netizens to “choose your fighter", a user, identified as Mithila, shared pics of Samosa Pav alongside Vada Pav on the micro-blogging site. To all the non-Mumbaikars, Samosa Pav is just another version of Vada Pav where the Vada (Aloo Patty) is replaced by Samosa (triangle-shaped savoury pastry) with all the Chutneys and spices intact.

Advertisement

With the delicious food contest taking over Twitter, Desis began rooting for authentic Vada Pav and argued to let Samosa be relished in solidarity without turning it into the internet’s other bizarre food combo! “I’d insult my upbringing and my people if I go anywhere near the triangle inside a paav," wrote a user while another one commented, “Vada paav, always. Who eats samosa paav. Samosa is to be left alone and enjoyed solitary".

“These were the only two options for ten years in school canteen and while 2 (Vada Pav) was a staple, 1 (Samosa Pav) was the occasional adventure," recalled a user. The fourth one clarified, “Samosa pav isn’t actually as bad as one imagines. That doesn’t mean it is as good as Vada pav."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here