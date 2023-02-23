Nowadays, bizarre food dishes are flooding social media sites like anything. From ‘Thums Up’ panipuri to ‘Cadbury’ Omelette, the internet has seen enough weird food combos that are just too hard to digest. So, what’s there on the plate again? It’s ‘Vada Pav Pizza’. The dish is here to destroy the gastronomy and Desis are all set to give it 1-star reviews. (Sorry, not sorry, Mumbaikars and die-hard Pizza lovers!)

A reel shared on Instagram had a man in blue shades preparing the not-so-Italian pizza using his ‘stylish’ tactics that didn’t excite the foodies at all. In the short clip, he could be seen taking a couple of buns or Pav and topping it with some mayonnaise, red sauce, Vada, cheese, and veggies. He then went on to bake it in an oven which gave him his ‘Bahubali Pizza Vadapav’ that was cut into pieces and garnished with more cheese to be served with the maker’s ‘thumbs up’ at the end. But that didn’t work! Foodies were left disgusted over the mess up and called out the dish for being an expensive version of the authentic ‘Vada Pav’.

The video shared by an Indian Vlogger mentioned its location to be “ Charging Point Shop number 6, Kismat Residence, NH School Rd, Near Ratnagiri Hotel, Mira Road".

Meanwhile, the sickened foodies couldn’t stop reacting to the dish as one of them wrote, “Destroyed the food". “Just why’d someone unnecessarily make something that’s already simple yet Amazing and accepted wholeheartedly worldwide, into smthng so complicated and not at all worth… Just why?" argued the other. The third user said, “These Vloggers and Restaurants need to understand, adding CAPSICUM ONION AND CHEESE doesn’t make a dish PIZZA" while the fourth one remarked, “Disrespecting two different nationalities, two different cuisines, and One beloved blockbuster film franchise, all at once."

