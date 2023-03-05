Home » BUZZ » Vada Pav Ranked As World's 13th Best Sandwich, Desi Foodies Argue It's Number One

One of India's favourite snacks, Vada Pav, has now been ranked as world's 13th best sandwich by Taste Atlas.

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 12:17 IST

Vada Pav Ranked As World's 13th Best Sandwich. (Image: Canva)
One of India’s favourite snacks, Vada Pav, has now been ranked as world’s 13th best sandwich by Taste Atlas. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taste Atlas shared an image of the rankings. It has a total of 50 dishes. While the first one is Tombik, the last of the list is Torta Ahogada. Vada pac on number 13th has the rating of 4.4. While, many should rejoice this, people don’t seem much happy about it, especially all our desis foodies.

Indians have stated that it should have been on the top. There are many who also stated that it is not a sandwich.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a reel shared on Instagram had a man in blue shades preparing the not-so-Italian pizza using his ‘stylish’ tactics that didn’t excite the foodies at all. In the short clip, he could be seen taking a couple of buns or Pav and topping it with some mayonnaise, red sauce, Vada, cheese, and veggies. He then went on to bake it in an oven which gave him his ‘Bahubali Pizza Vadapav’ that was cut into pieces and garnished with more cheese to be served with the maker’s ‘thumbs up’ at the end. But that didn’t work! Foodies were left disgusted over the mess up and called out the dish for being an expensive version of the authentic ‘Vada Pav’.

