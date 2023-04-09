'Vada Pav, Samosa': Twitter User Lists Indian Origin Dishes Which Have Become Mainstream, Sparks Discussion

Indian cuisine knows no bounds. From Vada Pav to Litti Choka, every state has its own speciality. The type of cuisine that is present in India is hardly found in any other place in the world. Indian recipes are said to be the most unique and flavourful. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral lists certain Indian dishes which have now become mainstream. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’, took to the Blue Bird app and wrote, “last dish invented in India which has become mainstream. A product market Fit as they call it."

With this, he listed a few dishes. Starting from Vada Pav, which was created in the 1960s in Mumbai for the cotton mill workers. “A quick snack, lots of carbs, the pao keeps you from staining your fingers with oil," wrote. Further, in another tweet, he mentioned, “Pav bhaji- 1850s Kanda Poha- 1950s Vada pav- 1966 Even Samosa was invented in 10th century AD, have we forgotten the art of creating blockbuster food items? All I see is fusion of cuisines."

The thread has now gone viral and sparked discussion on Twitter. “Chicken manchurian - created in the mid 70s by Nelson Wang at CCI, Mumbai. Pav bhaji - created for foodie, well heeled stock traders around Dalal Street Gudbad - sundae created by Udupi restaurants Kathi rolls - a meal in a wrap. Not sure when it was created or where? Kolkata?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Rava idli invented by the legendary MTR restaurant as a alternate for rice idli as there was a rice shortage in India due to the world war 2."

“Chicken 65, invented in 1965 in Hotel Buhari, Chennai," mentioned another user.

People also mentioned dishes like potato spiral, chikki, raita, and soya chaap.

