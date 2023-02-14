Valentine’s Day is here after weeklong celebrations of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Hug Day, Promise Day, and more. Whether you believe it’s a capitalistic ploy or a genuine day of love, today is as good a day as any to express your care for your loved ones. Even though Valentine’s Day has traditionally been meant for romantic partners, it doesn’t have to be that way.

This Valentine’s Day, you could seize the day and express your love to your family, friends or anyone else you’d like. Every Valentine’s Day, however, people who are single make it a point to have some fun at their own expense by sharing memes. Sometimes they might even have a go at couples as well. Whoever you are, there’s probably a meme for you out there.

If you want to express your love to someone but struggling with the words, check out this collection of Valentine’s Day messages and quotes that range from romantic to funny and goofy.

While many people prefer to go on dates- perhaps a romantic dinner or a movie together- others are homebodies who would rather stay in and not miss out on celebrating love either. So if your plan today is just to stay home and spend some uninterrupted quality time with your partner, here are some ways you could make your at-home celebration special.

No matter who you are, here’s hoping this Valentine’s Day is kind to you!

