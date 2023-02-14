There are glowing examples of love throughout history, like Heer-Ranjha, Romeo-Juliet, Laila-Majnu. The love story of Late Bholanath Alok of Bihar is nothing short of the devotion we have seen in these tales of love. Bholanath had, till his very last breath, kept the memories of his wife safe by preserving her ashes.

In this one of a kind love story, elderly litterateur Bholanath Alok had taken a vow that the day his body would be cremated after his death, the urn of his wife’s ashes should be kept on his lifeless body. He believed this would mean that their love would be eternal, even in death.

Bholanath’s wishes were granted. When he died on June 24, 2022, his son-in-law Ashok Singh fulfilled his wish.

This story began when Padma Rani, Bholanath Alok’s wife, died on May 25, 1990. After this, for 32 years, Bholanath kept his wife’s urn hanging in a mango tree near his house in Sipahi Tola as a sign of his undying love. Every day he would come to his wife’s urn and offer a rose and express his love by bowing down before it after burning incense sticks.

Ashok Singh, Bholanath’s son-in-law, thinks his father-in-law set an example for future generations. “My father-in-law’s love and dedication towards his wife teaches us an important lesson in love," he said.

“People may think that this love story came to an end when my father-in-law bid adieu to this world. But to be honest, a new chapter has started in this love story. After Babuji’s death, we mixed his and mother’s remains in the same urn and tied it from the same mango tree where Babu had kept my mother-in-law’s urn. Babuji is no longer in this world, but we have maintained his tradition," Ashok added.

All the members of the house enter the house or go out only after paying obeisance at this place. Seeing the urn, one would think that Bholanath Alok and Padma Rani’s love story is being continually rewritten.

