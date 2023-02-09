Valentine’s week is in progress and each day signifies a particular element of love. For example, the first day is Rose Day, the second day is Propose Day, the third day is Chocolate Day and so on. To celebrate Valentine’s week, an optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet that shows flowers, couples of bears and foxes and a heart hidden somewhere in this picture. The challenge for the viewers is to find the heart within 9 seconds.

The image shows a bunch of flowers, a cat looking into a mirror depicting self-love, birds, bears and foxes in love, some butterflies and a heart hidden somewhere among these elements. All the other elements in the image work as distractions for viewers to take longer than usual in finding the heart. From butterflies to animal couples, every element is only to entice the viewers and slow them down in their quest to solve this photographic puzzle.

To find the heart, one has to stay focused on finding it and make sure they are not carried away by the “cute" elements of the image. If you can find the heart within the given time limit, you may consider yourself to be a person with a high IQ and you have outstanding attention to detail. But in case you were not able to find it, practice can get you there in no time.

Meanwhile, here is the solution:

The heart is located right above the bird couple. It is only possible to find this element once you have zoomed in a little and scoured it in an orderly fashion. The heart can be found on the left side of the image and it is difficult but not impossible to locate it if one can scan through properly without missing an inch of the image.

Several such images that serve as optical illusions are present on the internet for people to practice. Optical illusions not only act as an intelligent pastime but are a versatile tool to know yourself better in terms of personality, IQ and observation skills.

