Vanshika, Whose Post-Breakup Phone Call Went Viral, Has Twitter Rooting For Her With Memes

Vanshika, the woman whose post-breakup crying session on a phone call with her friend went viral, now has all of Twitter rooting for her. She had called her friend to speak about her breakup with one Akash on their “two-month anniversary", how she had gotten waxed and threaded for him, bought heels without waiting for them to go on sale, rejected other men who would wait outside the college gate for her and even started watching Football for him. It all came to nothing as Akash told her he would like to take a “break".

Twitter’s ire was directed towards Vanshika’s friend Isha who posted the whole phone call to Twitter, where it went on to be memefied. Most considered it a betrayal of Vanshika’s trust to put her vulnerable moment out there for the world to see. It was not clear if Isha had Vanshika’s consent to post it. Some also wondered if the entire incident might be staged.

Regardless, Vanshika and her “wahi na bhai" have now become a meme.

In fact, Netflix’s and Tinder’s Twitter accounts also pitched in. “"maine uske liye football tak dekhna chalu karliya" major green flag," Tinder India tweeted. “Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken. You got this, Vanshika," Netflix’s account tweeted.

Many are also using Vanshika’s story as a cautionary tale of sorts to urge people to choose their friends well.

