‘Veera Simha Reddy’ starring Nanadamuri Balakrishna AKA Balayya and Shruti Haasan is drawing flak on Twitter over some concerning age gaps between the actors. Balayya, 62, is paired opposite Shruti, who is 37. Honey Rose, who plays the mother to one of Balayya’s dual roles and wife to the other, is aged 31. The problem of male actors being paired opposite much younger female counterparts has been continuing in all movie industries, including Bollywood.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial released last month. A Twitter user pointed out the age discrepancy, and many responded by pointing out that it isn’t a phenomenon limited to films from the southern industry.

Advertisement

However, some fans also defended age discrepancies in movies, opining that it’s a requisite for acting.

Veera Simha Reddy started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film had a successful run at the box office and got decent reviews with critics praising the performances of the actors and action sequences. According to the streaming platform, the film also set a big record on the OTT platform.

Sharing a poster of the film, Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu wrote that Veera Simha Reddy had locked 150k unique viewers in just one minute of its dropping on the platform. This was a new record set by the Telugu film in the OTT space.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here