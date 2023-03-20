Mumbai is considered a city of multitudes- expensive housing, merciless about hustlers, posh high-rises coexisting with sprawling slums, romantic when the rain comes down, Bollywood, the city where you dream big. Twitter users have now added another characteristic to the endless list: kindness. In a viral Twitter thread, people have been sharing instances of Mumbai city having the “biggest heart".

A Twitter user shared how a Mumbai vendor allowed her to buy a mango on debt when her UPI wasn’t working just because it was her first mango of the season, and it opened the floodgates for more such anecdotes from people.

One user shared how her phone had run out of charge and she was having a panic attack, when a stranger girl took her home, charged her phone and how her (the stranger’s) father, an auto driver, dropped the Twitter user in question where she needed to go. Another woman shared how she had an accident while in a rickshaw and how a stranger called up her mother and dropped her home.

Others shared stories of how strangers helped them on packed trains, how a tapri wale chacha asked after their health, or how taxi drivers showed them around after learning they were tourists.

Here is the wholesome thread about Mumbai having a big heart:

The kindness of strangers can truly be life-saving.

