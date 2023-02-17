There is no dearth of videos on the internet that brings forth weird to unique content. Continuing the trajectory of leaving the users stunned, the internet has once again brought forth a unique food video. However, you must wait to know the interesting part. At a time, while we were still trying to take in the uncanny food combos or get over dismaying food experiments, social media has left users stunned by Thailand’s “unique street food". Wondering what is so surprising about it? Well, a video has come to light that shows a woman selling pasta, for which she isn’t using regular spaghetti but black-coloured noodles. And some sickened users claim that those noodles belong to Marvel’s “Venom".

A video, which was shared by an Instagram food page, shows a woman preparing noodles with some vegetables, spices, and shrimp. Setting the internet ablaze, the clip was shared with the caption, “ Street Food of Thailand". The now-viral video shows a woman, behind her stall, putting some black noodles on a plate and adding some spices atop it. Then she can be seen putting the plate full of noodles in a pan, which already had some onions, chillies, basil, and a couple of shrimp frying in it. She can be seen mixing all the ingredients properly. The dish seems to be spicy in nature, as once again the woman adds some chillis on top of the noodles in the pan. After mixing it properly, she serves it on a white plate.

Presumably, the video belongs to Bangkok, as the user while sharing the video mentioned the location in the hashtag. Needless to say, the video sent the users into a frenzy. Several claimed that the dish seems impossible to consume, while many compared the noodles with earthworms.

A few said that they are afraid to witness the noodles start crawling. One user commented, “I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling." Hinting at its colour, some wondered if they belonged to Marvel’s character and called it “Venom noodles". Another said, “It’s noodles guys not worms I know it looks like it but it’s not." Many others believed that it really looked tasty, and were aware that something like this also exists. A third user wrote, “That’s Black squid ink pasta actually looks yummy though".

