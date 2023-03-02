A veterinary doctor’s move of reusing paper has reminded a Twitter user of the classic book Malgudi Days, which is a collection of multiple short stories by RK Narayan. The plot is set in a make-believe village namely Malgudi, wherein everyone lives in a friendly manner. Now, a person felt nostalgic about Malgudi Days after looking at a reusable sign outside his vet’s clinic. It made the user believe that the doctor’s funny personality makes him a right fit to be a character in Malgudi Days. Along with the picture of the note, the user wrote, “My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a reusable sign as he does and taking the day off."

Take a look at the sign here:

The reusable sign quickly became a hilarious topic of discussion among other users. One of them, who claimed to be a vet as well, asked, “Name the genius… I actually might know my fellow professional." He learned about the name of the vet as well in the comments section - the man in question here turned out to be his “surgery professor" back in college days.

What also stole the limelight was the usage of a gauze bandage to tie the note outside the clinic’s gate. Referring to it, another commented, “He’s used a gauze bandage to fix the note. Maximum utilisation."

One more called it, a “Sustainable solution, and it is laudable."

Meanwhile, a user joked, “Great handwriting for a doctor."

Another joined, “For a moment I thought he changed his mind a lot about when to return!"

One user hilariously wrote: “He is saving the planet. He would be running a very lean operation that is highly optimized."

The photo which made plenty of people laugh has garnered over fifty-nine thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Notably, each story in RK Narayan’s Malgudi days teaches readers vivid moral values including working hard, respecting elders, and being honest, among others.

