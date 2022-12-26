Video: Man Stands On The Edge Of 'Lava Ocean' in Breathtaking Footage

Social media platforms are so entertaining that we can scroll them for hours. But what makes them interesting is the content on those platforms. From superhuman skills to people pulling off risky stunts, there is so much to choose from. A video showing a man at the edge of what looks like a “lava ocean" has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by a page called “Oddly Terrifying" and captioned – What it looks like at the edge of a lava ocean." The video is 21 seconds long and shows a man nearing a platform’s edge. What’s interesting about the video is what lies on the other side of the platform.

The bright yellow substance is lava. The man seems to be wearing a red helmet but looking at his surroundings, it doesn’t seem like a helmet would be enough to save him from the risky situation he has put himself in.

Huge waves of lava splash against the rock, similar to how ocean water hits rocks at a beach. The man even nears the edge little by little and tries to “enjoy" the scenario. However, he has a walkie-talkie in his hand and therefore it cannot be determined whether he is an explorer or if it is a site where he has work to do.

Since being published, the video has gathered more than 21 lakh views and over 56,000 likes. The tweet itself has been viewed more than 61 lakh times and people have expressed their concerns in the comments.

A user wrote – “Fake. Even dark lava is too hot to be around, simply from the radiation it emits. There is no way someone can just be standing next to a pool of free-flowing, white-hot lava without suffering immediate burns. This is not Lord of the Rings, people!" People continued to argue if the video was fake or original in the comments.

