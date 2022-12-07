Video of a Jaguar Confidently Swimming in an Aquatic Water Tank Astounds the Internet

When it comes to agility and speed, jaguars are big cats known to kill with just one leap. These wild creatures can attain a speed of 50 mph while chasing their prey. Apart from their great agility, jaguars are also for their swimming skills. Now, a viral video of the big cat swimming fearlessly inside what appears to be an aquatic water tank has left the internet might amazed. According to World Wild Life, jaguars do not avoid water confrontation. The species has evolved such that the big cats can also survive in wet environments.

They’re confident swimmers, who have the capability of crossing large rivers and wetlands. The latest viral video is a testimony to it. In the clip, a jaguar can be seen moving freely underwater as it appears to be looking for prey. At one point, the big cat is lifted in the upward direction but the animal uses its big paws to dig digger into the water for catching its prey. “The best swimmer in the universe: Jaguar," the Twitter user who shared the clip stated in the caption section. Watch the video here:

The viral video has amassed over seventeen thousand likes and more than four lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. A user who was shocked after watching the clip wrote, “Wow. I didn’t know jaguars could hold their breath for well over 5min."

Another added, “Jaguars are amazingly adaptable."

One more said, “Perfect balance of grace and power."

Meanwhile, a user claimed, “They can beat crocodiles in the water too."

World Wild Life states that jaguars have an extremely powerful bite, their teeth are estimated to be so strong that can cause serious damage to aquatic animals that have thick hides including crocodiles and turtles. It also enables them to take on prey three to four times their size by accurately damaging their opponent’s skulls rather than biting the neck like other big cats.

