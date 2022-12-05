Video of Baby Monkey And Tiger Cub Playing With Each Other Will Give You BFF Goals

Beautiful friendships in the animal kingdom can be found all over the internet. Adding their adorable selves to the list are this baby monkey and his new friend, a tiger cub. The two babies can be seen enjoying each other’s company in a clip shared on Instagram. The monkey begins by putting its hands on the tiger’s back in what seems like an effort to get on its back. When the tiger does not give in, the monkey grabs onto its ears. A person off-camera has to get the monkey off the tiger. Now lying down, the tiger gently pushes the curious monkey’s face away. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users filled the comment section with heart emojis. They loved how adorable both animals looked. One user mentioned how lucky they were to have each other to play with and love. “It’s beautiful," wrote an Instagram user.

“So sweet. He’s trying to groom the cub," read another comment.

A third user commented, “Precious."

It seems monkeys on the internet are rather fond of unusual companions these days. No matter the species of monkey, it seems they enjoy the company of felines. This monkey on Twitter picked a cat as its companion. And they are too warm towards each other to not melt your heart. The monkey casually walks over to the feline before sitting next to it. The monkey then first wrapped its tail around the cat’s neck. Soon he throws his arms around the cat’s neck and pulls it in for a hug. The cat closes her eyes and leans her head against the monkey’s.

The internet absolutely loves the adorable hug. Several users mentioned if only humans too accepted each other the way these unlikely companions did. The world would be such a better place according to them.

While tigers naturally like to live far apart from each other, monkeys are known to be social creatures. This makes their friendship even more unusual but just as endearing.

