Parents take care of us in every way before we adapt to financial independence, mostly in our 20s. From helping us learn to walk to providing for our education, we owe everything to our parents. But sometimes they may be paranoid and overprotective which doesn’t end up being healthy for their child. One such video of a baby doused in kajal all over her face has gone viral on Instagram. It is receiving backlash from users as kajal is not good for the skin and can irritate the baby.

The video shows a baby whose face has “too much" kajal on it, from eyebrows with dots to even a huge bindi on the baby’s forehead. People in the comments section were upset with the parents as this was unsafe for the child’s skin and could have caused irritation.

Although applying kajal has been a tradition in India for the past several centuries, they aren’t safe for our skin and applying too much of it for prolonged periods can lead to irritation on the skin and rashes. This made the users question the parent’s intentions.

The video has over 16 lakh views but people weren’t particularly impressed. A user commented, “Baby is so adorable, kajal is bad for skin, still according to Indian tradition we apply them to babies to avoid evil eyes etcetera for babies, they are so pure, innocent little humans are not drawing sheets."

Another user wrote, “What nonsense Is this! Stop overdoing things on babies." A third user commented, “If parents think “THIS IS CUTE" then do this on your face. Not these innocent ones."

Many others also objected to the parent’s actions and some even requested them to stop doing such things to their baby.

One other user wrote, “She is a Baby, not a toy to decorate. Please as a parent you should protect your child. Kajal is not good for the baby. Please don’t do this. One small round bindi is fine."

