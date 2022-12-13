Video of Bhopal Gang Performing Stunts Filmed on Car Driven in Reverse Goes Viral

Stunts performed atop vehicles are not uncommon on the streets of India. A clip is now making rounds on social media that has captured a notorious criminal attempting something similar. Zubair Maulana along with his gang were seen on the roads of Bhopal. Zubair can be seen standing on top of the moving jeep and dancing. The gang cheered him on while the clip was being shot by a gang member from another vehicle.

The stunt was captured on Friday night. The gang then circulated the video on social media. They can also be seen driving multiple cars next to each other playing loud music in the background. A car next to Zubair’s is caught driving in reverse. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

According to NDTV, police have mentioned there are 65 cases registered against Zubair Maulana. Of these, 44 cases are of serious offences. Zubair has also attacked police officers in the past and escaped arrest several times. The clip, featuring the dangerous stunt, was shot after the birthday celebrations of one of the gang members.

Meanwhile, sitting on a moving four-wheeler is turning into a dangerous trend on social media.

Several such videos have been making rounds on these platforms. Earlier in November, an Instagram video gained traction, in which a few vehicles can be seen being driven in a convoy. Most of the passengers in this convoy are hanging out of the doors and sitting on the bonnets and roofs of the cars. The cars driving at a dangerous speed, turn onto the main road and at least four cars can be seen in a line, blocking almost half the road. Meanwhile, the drivers of the car go on to flashlights while driving with the parking lights on.

Advertisement

Take a peek at the clip here:

These stunts are not only illegal but are a danger to the public as well as all the passengers in the vehicle. Dangerous driving can result in a hefty fine, license seizure, and/or 6 months to 1 year in prison.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here