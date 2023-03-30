Do you remember the viral battle of Baghpat? In case you missed it, a recent clip from Shimla will jog your memory. Footage of a brawl that broke out between fruit vendors at a market in Shimla on Monday morning has taken social media by storm. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the fight began at 8 am in the Ganj Bazar vegetable market, while the vendors were bidding on fruits. The publication cites a domestic dispute between an uncle and a nephew as the main reason for the fight. One argument led to another and things quickly escalated when the dispute turned into a physical fight in the public area. In the clip that has now gone viral, other vendors are seen joining the fight and throwing empty vegetable baskets at others. The situation was brought under control only after police arrived at the market, and intervened.

A video of the brawl opens with one person holding an empty vegetable tray before throwing it at another. In the background too, we can see a man hitting others with a long rod. Soon after, 4-5 people can be seen forming a team and fighting an individual throwing punches and kicks. Toward the end, a police officer intervenes and stops the entire facade in a matter of a few seconds. Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip was shared on Twitter, the fight quickly reminded users of the battle of Baghpat. With over 1.7 lakh views, a barrage of viewers in the reply section compared the brawl with the chaat fight that was once the talk of the town. A user commented, “After the battle of Baghpat we have the battle of hills."

Another called it the “Baghpat chat fight sequel."

One more noted, “Nothing comes close to the Battle of Baghpat."

Meanwhile, a user highlighted, “The battle of Baghpat had more acrobatic moves."

For those unaware, the infamous battle of Baghpat began when two chaat vendors began bickering over customers. The incident has since become fodder for memes.

The police investigation also suggested that another reason that incited the fight in Baghpat was the disagreement between their families who reside in the Baraut area of the town.

