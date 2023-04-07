Home » Buzz » Video of Couple Kissing on Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Twitter Wants it to be 'Normalised'

Video of Couple Kissing on Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Twitter Wants it to be 'Normalised'

A video of a couple kissing on Delhi metro has been drawing criticism. Twitter users have pointed out that it's time people opened their minds to public gestures of affection.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 08:43 IST

Delhi, India

A viral video shows a couple kissing on Delhi metro. (Twitter screengrab)
A video of a couple hugging, kissing and holding each other on a Delhi metro has gone viral on social media. Of late, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been hitting the headlines- from Rhythm Chanana whose choice of attire drew criticism and counter-criticism, to an old incident when a woman sprayed pepper spray on a co-passenger after an argument escalates.

The video of the couple kissing on the metro was criticised by some on Twitter. However, they were quickly called out by others, not just for filming and circulating the couple’s video without their consent but also for getting offended by innocuous gestures of love that should be normalised.

It’s 2023 and definitely about time that we open our minds to public expressions of love.

