A small thoughtful gesture can make someone’s day and proving it right is this heart-warming video of a cyclist. After watching a thirsty sparrow on the roadside, the man decided to make a pit stop to share his drinking water with the bird. The video that has won multiple hearts on social media was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda via Twitter. The clip begins with a zoomed-in frame focused on the sparrow which is seen opening its beak, gesturing that it is thirsty. The video then pans toward the cyclist who pours water out of his bottle in the container’s cap.

The man places the water in front of the sparrow but watches it stand while opening its beak. He decided to pour the liquid into its mouth and repeats the gesture multiple times before the video comes to an end. While sharing the clip, the IFS officer wrote, “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.’ A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow & shares his drinking water with the bird."

The IFS officer also urged people to keep water outside to help words as the temperatures rise. He added, “Temperatures are rising. Please keep some water outside for the birds."

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over fifty-two thousand views along with a flood of comments. A user commented, “Humanity is the love and kindness of mankind. This is an extra mileage of love and affection for others. God bless you."

Another wrote, “Very nice gesture, empathy of the hour is most needed now from mankind after the havoc we have created on our mother Earth."

One more joined, “Omg .. that’s so cute and it brings back my faith in humanity .. God Bless the cyclist."

Meanwhile, a user requested, “Kindness makes this world beautiful. Thanks for sharing the video. Hi all. Please keep water for birds on your balcony or terrace."

In a similar instance, even last year the IFS officer shared a video of an anonymous person helping out a bird by providing it with water. “Few drops of water, if it could write out its own history," stated Nanda while sharing the kind gesture of the man.

The viral video is a testimony that no act of kindness is too small, it can go a long way and even save lives.

