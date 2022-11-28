Video of Father-Daughter Duo Dancing to 'Uptown Funk' Goes Viral And Internet is All Hearts

Indian weddings are incomplete without special dance performances by friends and family members. One such instance that has now gone viral sees a daughter and her father jiving their way into the internet heart’s after a video of their dance from a wedding took social media by storm. The daughter and her father indulged in what appears to be an impromptu jive session and their exceptional dance prowess has left many mighty impressed.

The video shows the daughter and her father setting the dance floor ablaze with their savage jive moves on the hit pop number Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson. In the clip, the daughter dazzles in a stunning purple lehenga, while her father complemented her look with a matching turban and crisped iron suit. The father leads the performance by swaying and swirling the bride on the upbeat music, and the latter follows the lead with a contagious smile on her face. Watch the viral clip here:

The viral clip did not only impress the internet but also caught the attention of many influencers including Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Kohli who called it “wholesome." Another influencer Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha commented, “This is so sweet." Meanwhile, a barrage of Instagram users flooded the comment section by lauding the liveliness that the father-daughter duo brought to the dance floor.

A user said, “Your family is goals." Another highlighted how even after much swaying, the woman managed to keep her sunglasses positioned on her head, “Your dad is a pro at jive! How did you manage to keep your glasses positioned despite so many twists and turns?" One more added, “This is so heartwarming!" “Omg..that’s mind-blowing," joined another.

The clip has amassed over twenty-four thousand likes and over five lakh views on the photo-sharing application.

What do you have to say about their dance moves?

