Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler can prevent fatal injuries and serious accidents. There have been many cases of people getting injured because of their lenient behaviour. Recently, one such video is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows the girl driving a scooty without following road safety measures.

The viral video has been shared on Instagram by the handle Kashyap-memer. While sharing the video, the user captioned, “Haters will say it’s scripted". Meanwhile, the text of the video states, “Aapda Ko Avsar Me Badalna Inse Sikhe (Learn how to turn disaster into opportunity)."

Check out the video here:

So far, the video has received over 30.5k views and more than 3.5k likes. Moments after the video was shared on Instagram, several social media users commented on the video. While some users have presumed the video to be scripted, others have filled in the comment section with laughing emojis.

In the viral video, a girl can be seen riding a scooty without a helmet. In the meantime, a passing biker advises her to drive cautiously and to wear a helmet. Despite his warnings, the girl avoids wearing a helmet. A few moments later, she almost collides with a bike and falls to the ground. Following this, she got injured.

The video also shows the bike rider approaching the girl from behind while simultaneously filming the entire scene. Currently, this video is making huge noise on the internet and educating users to not violate road safety measures.

There have been many such cases when we get to witness road accidents because of lenient behaviour. If you haven’t checked out the video yet, tap the link above.

