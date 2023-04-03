Video Of Groom 'Humiliated With Kajal And Hair Oil At In-Laws' Goes Viral

Marriage is one of the most celebrated rituals in India. The different customs and practices associated with it differ from place to place. Some rituals of a marriage ceremony give us an adorable feeling while some surprise us the most. Talking about the strange rituals of marriages in India, a video of a groom has gone viral in which he has been seen getting an unusual make-up treatment at his in-laws’ home.

In the video, the bride’s mother was seen applying a large amount of kajal on the face of the groom and hair oil on his head in a very peculiar way. Kajal was applied inappropriately on the groom’s cheeks, eyes and upper lip. The son-in-law was bathed with hair oil such that his forehead appeared to be muddy in colour when it got mixed with kajal. The lipstick and powder were also applied to the groom. Take a look at the video here:

This three-month-old video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “Thaili me doolhe raaja ka ye haal" ( The condition of the groom king in Thaili ) and has now gone viral. The video has garnered more than 4 million views so far. This viral video has received mixed reactions from social media users. Some laughed it out while some expressed their anger at this humiliating ritual. “Yeh bahut galat hah, aisa nhi karna cahiye (It is very wrong, It shouldn’t have been done)", a user commented.

The groom’s sad expressions have been captured in the video. It looks like he has been enduring this ritual somehow which is also well-appreciated by the netizens. Some users commended his endurance capability while some talked about the possible things a groom could’ve done. For instance, he could’ve left, an Instagram user wrote.

The groom came to his in-laws’ house after marriage to pick up her wife when this ritual followed. Along with the groom, his friends were also at the receiving end of this ritual.

In the past, strange rituals have often gone viral on social media. For instance, two months back, a strange ritual was observed at a Gujarat wedding where the groom was welcomed by the bride’s parents with a lit cigarette.

