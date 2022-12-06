Video of Kids Covering a Manhole on a Busy Road Leaves The Internet Impressed

Children are kind and caring in both their words and deeds, no matter how big or small it is. A similar act has now won many hearts online. In a video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Awanish Sharan two kids can be seen covering an open manhole on a busy road.

The video shows the two kids walking on the road when they notice an uncovered manhole. Instead of ignoring it, they carry big pieces of rocks and place them all around the manhole to prevent any serious accidents. Cars can be seen passing by while the kids gather the rocks to block the manhole. “You are never too young to make a difference," the caption of the video read.

The clip has received over 1,03,000 views and over 9,000 likes on Twitter since it was posted. Twitter users could be seen praising the kids’ efforts and thoughtfulness.

One user wrote, “Only young people are kindly ambitious."

Another user writes, “People are good; precious two responsible kids."

“Absolutely true! Your concerns, presence of mind and common sense matters more than your age," a third user commented.

