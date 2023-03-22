Police offers are the heroes who risk their lives to safeguard the country and nothing can ever level up to their courage and selfless sacrifices. However, a random act of sweet gesture recently brought an infectious smile to the face of a police officer, and a video of the incident is going viral on Instagram. The clip was recorded in Kerala when the cop was performing his patrolling duties. He was approached by a chirpy little girl who greeted the officer with her adorable salute.

Donning a bright orange frock, the girl walks up to the cop who appears to be busy talking to a local man. In the next moment, she stands in attention to salute him and the officer on duty reciprocates her sweet gesture by doing the same. The little munchkin ended up bringing a bright smile to the cop’s face before turning and jovially moving away from the camera. The video of the incident was shared on the official Instagram page of Kerala Police. “Loving greetings from the little girl," the department captioned the cute video. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it melted several hearts by also garnering immense praise and appreciation from social media users. It has racked up over four lakh views and more than fifty-seven thousand likes on Instagram.

In a similar instance, an adorable clip of a little girl touching an army officer’s feet instantly went viral on Twitter. The video showcased the tiny kid approaching the Army jawan, leaving him a tad bit confused. The soldier leans towards the girl to ask what she wants but the latter quickly touches his feet as a sign of respect before moving away. It instantly brings an infectious smile to the officer’s face. Watch the clip below:

The video was shared last year on Twitter with a caption that read, “Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind." The clip received over 1.5 million views on the micro-blogging site.

