Video of Little Kid Giving a Chicken a Ride on His Bicycle is Exactly What Kindness Looks Like

The positive side of Twitter is back to making people smile. Twitter user Buitengebieden is known to share beautiful human and animal interactions and this clip is no exception. The clip has staked up nearly a million views and still counting. The video shows a young boy stopping at the side of what looks like a farm and picking up a chicken. He carries it to the little toy truck attached to his bicycle with a rope. Placing the chicken gently there, he begins dragging his bicycle slowly. Turning around occasionally to check whether the chicken is alright. Clearly, it is not just the internet that feels this duo is adorable. Even a duck close by joins them on their journey.

Take a peek here:

Social media users were in awe of the child’s innocence. Several remarked that this is how children should grow up, calling it the “ideal childhood". Others mentioned that the clip is probably one of the cutest things they had seen on the internet. One Twitter user wrote, “I loved it when he guided his bicycle directly through the puddle… Not around it…"

“This is so precious. He will grow up to be a good man. It looks like he has wonderful role models," read another tweet.

A third user tweeted, “The most beautiful is the way how the kid watches if the chicken has no troubles while he starts to move the bike!"

Recently, Buitengebieden also shared a Disney Princess moment caught on cam. A girl had a tiny bird sitting on her fingers as she sang to her feathered friend, a beautiful melody. Even as the girl gently pats the bird, the latter only stares at the former. It is a truly Disney-esque moment. Something that seemed like it came straight out of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs movie. Some social media users called it “wholesome" and “beautiful".

