Video of London Westminster Bridge 125 Years Apart Has 1 Million Views on Twitter. Seen it Yet?

It is a rare sight to see a historic structure in all its glory from a century ago with your own eyes. A clip shared on Twitter has made it possible to witness the beauty of Westminster Bridge in London as it was 125 years ago. One of the noticeable changes is the quality of the video itself but there are other changes that are just too hard to ignore. Take for example horse drawn carriages dominating the streets of London. We are so used to seeing cars on roads every day that this huge change is jaw-dropping. You can also hear the tolls of the Great Bell of the Great Clock of Westminster, popularly called the Big Ben. Check it out here:

Whether the clip was 125 years apart or not, social media users had some reservations. Many mentioned that if the snap of the place was from 2021 then it should have safety barriers on the side of the road and the clock should be covered for refurbishments. “There are no security barriers on Westminster bridge. The picture above is clearly older than 2017 when those were set up. Also, only 2022 Big Ben restoration was finished and in 2021 it was still covered by scaffolding. See picture below," wrote a Twitter user sharing a snap of the place from 2021.

“The only thing I envy about cities back in the day is that they seem to have been much quieter than they are now. I’d prefer hearing the click-clacks than the car engines. (But obviously, cars are more functional)," read another tweet.

Another user tweeted, “Looks like we lost the art of the moving picture since that time."

Westminster Bridge is one of the oldest bridges on the River Thames in London. Tourists can witness the picturesque views of London from the bridge that was constructed in 1862. But this was not the original bridge. The first bridge was built in 1738 during the reign of King George II. However, that was not as sturdy. It was said to sway frequently and began sinking within the first 10 years after its construction. The current bridge stretches 827 feet long and consists of seven arches.

