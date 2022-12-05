Home » BUZZ » Video of Man Giving Bath to Lion’s Cub in Tub Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

Video of Man Giving Bath to Lion’s Cub in Tub Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

A recent clip that shows a man giving a bath to a lion cub is the cutest thing on the internet today. The man's aww-dorable gestures and the cub's facial expressions would bring a broad smile to your face.

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 12:19 IST

Viral video showing man giving bath to lion's cub is the cutest things today (Photo Credits: Instagram/@justt.animals)

Cute animal videos are just perfect to better people’s day as they lighten up their moods and make them feel different. Be it a cat snoring while sleeping or a dog behaving manly, such viral clips make the internet a go-to place for viewers during their free time. And this other video is just the ultimate way to do away with your Monday blues! A recent clip that shows a man giving a bath to a lion cub is the cutest thing on the internet today.

The video was posted by an Instagram account, named ‘justt.animals’, showed a lion cub being bathed by a man who fondled the not-so-big cat with his hands and pampered it in the sweetest way. The cub even tried to harmlessly bite the caretaker which left the internet in awe. Thus, the cub seemed to enjoy the bath as the water rushed on it through a faucet. The man’s aww-dorable gestures and the cub’s facial expressions are sure to bring a broad smile to your face. Isn’t it a joy to watch them being taken care of? Of course, it is.

“What a cute baby!" said a user. Another Instagrammer commented, “That baby is enjoying his bath." Some also claimed that they want it to be their “dream job!!!!"

In another viral video, a man could be seen giving a bath to a snake which petrified some users while others seemed to like it. The clip showed a guy giving a bath to a snake in a bathroom using a mug while the reptile kept on moving around fearlessly. At some point, it even tried to get away with the unwarranted bath but that didn’t stop the man from taking the horrific move.

“Very dangerous," wrote a user while another one replied, “Why? Just let the animal be. Is it even legal to do this?"

