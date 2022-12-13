Video of Monkey Helping a Deer Eat Leaves From a Tree it Can't Reach Has Gone Viral

The internet is currently flooded with adorable animals, and watching them perform amazing feats is simply delightful. One such video has gone viral on the internet, and everyone is obsessed with it. IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared an adorable video of that depicts the friendship of a monkey and a deer. The video shows a monkey helping a deer to eat leaves from a tree it can’t reach.

The wonderful video begins with two deer standing beneath a tree, attempting to eat leaves. They are unable to eat because the branch is too high. At that point, a monkey appears and lowers the branch, allowing the animals to feast. Along with the video, he wrote, “Friendship of Monkey & deer in Forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed".

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 51 thousand views as of now. Social media users are left stunned on watching the video and hoped that humans too do something like this. One of the users wrote, “Human beings should learn from the animals about the art of helping the co-human happily. Distribution and sharing with each other be ensured by all irrespective of religion, race, etc. Thank you so much, Mr Nanda".

Another user wrote, “Simply humanitarian help which is very difficult to see in humans today".

A third user added, “Nature taught us so many things. Good shoot".

“Nature is complete in its own ways," read one more comment.

Earlier, an adorable video of a mama monkey helping her baby peel a banana went viral. The young monkey can be seen in the video taking a banana from her mother’s hands to eat it, but she gently peels it first before giving it to him. Funny enough, a few peels accidentally land on the infant monkey’s head, but she carefully removes them. To share a banana, the two are seated on tree bark. The mother’s tender care for the young monkey pleased online viewers. Watch the video below:

The video amassed over two million views as of now.

