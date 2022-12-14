Video of Old Lady’s Sweet Conversation With Little Penguin is All You Need To Watch Today

A wholesome video of a penguin interacting with an old lady in a parking lot has gone viral on social media. Though the details of the location where this bizarre interaction took place remain unclear, the internet believes it could be in France as the elderly lady appears to be speaking in French throughout the duration of the clip. As the clip begins, the curious penguin waddles and reaches up to the lady as it intently stares at her red umbrella. The elderly woman reciprocates by talking sweetly to the bird. At one point in the clip, when the woman walks ahead, the penguin waddles again in her direction.

The adorable video has gained massive traction on social media, prompting many to compliment the lady’s gesture. One of the users also ended up loosely translating the lady’s heart-warming conversation with the penguin. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The elderly woman seemingly called the bird ‘beautiful’ and her ‘bestie’ as she showered love on the creature. “Oh, you’re so beautiful. I love you (repeated). You’re my bestie. I love you so much. Here’s a kiss. You’re beautiful. You’re the one I like best around here. What do you want with my umbrella? (when he picks at it) You’re going to be here tomorrow? I’ll see you again tomorrow," said the lady, as per a user who tried to translate her conversation/

Another user added, “This is adorable but I also believe the bird just thinks her umbrella is a fine-looking penguin."

One more commented, “Oh my god my cheeks hurt from smiling now."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user suggested a reality TV show should be made on the lady and penguin, “I would watch a sitcom about these two. They are both adorable."

The adorable video has amassed more than fifty thousand likes and over 2.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. The identity of the old lady in the viral clip remains unclear as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here