Home » BUZZ » Video of Old Lady’s Sweet Conversation With Little Penguin is All You Need To Watch Today

Video of Old Lady’s Sweet Conversation With Little Penguin is All You Need To Watch Today

Viral video of old lady 'exchanging views' with little penguin on the street is too cute to be missed. Check out how the penguin walks behind her to indulge in sweet conversation.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:13 IST

Other

Video Of Exchange Of Views Between Old Lady And Penguin Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Gabriele_Corno)
Video Of Exchange Of Views Between Old Lady And Penguin Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Gabriele_Corno)

A wholesome video of a penguin interacting with an old lady in a parking lot has gone viral on social media. Though the details of the location where this bizarre interaction took place remain unclear, the internet believes it could be in France as the elderly lady appears to be speaking in French throughout the duration of the clip. As the clip begins, the curious penguin waddles and reaches up to the lady as it intently stares at her red umbrella. The elderly woman reciprocates by talking sweetly to the bird. At one point in the clip, when the woman walks ahead, the penguin waddles again in her direction.

The adorable video has gained massive traction on social media, prompting many to compliment the lady’s gesture. One of the users also ended up loosely translating the lady’s heart-warming conversation with the penguin. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The elderly woman seemingly called the bird ‘beautiful’ and her ‘bestie’ as she showered love on the creature. “Oh, you’re so beautiful. I love you (repeated). You’re my bestie. I love you so much. Here’s a kiss. You’re beautiful. You’re the one I like best around here. What do you want with my umbrella? (when he picks at it) You’re going to be here tomorrow? I’ll see you again tomorrow," said the lady, as per a user who tried to translate her conversation/

RELATED NEWS

Another user added, “This is adorable but I also believe the bird just thinks her umbrella is a fine-looking penguin."

One more commented, “Oh my god my cheeks hurt from smiling now."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user suggested a reality TV show should be made on the lady and penguin, “I would watch a sitcom about these two. They are both adorable."

The adorable video has amassed more than fifty thousand likes and over 2.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. The identity of the old lady in the viral clip remains unclear as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 14, 2022, 12:13 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 12:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About