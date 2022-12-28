Video of Pets Getting Haircuts by Thailand Groomer is too Cute to Miss

Are you a pet parent? If yes, this video will surely melt your heart. This clip shows a hairdresser giving adorable haircuts to cats and dogs. Posted on Instagram by NowThis page, a groomer can be seen offering various haircuts to its furry clients. The opening scene of the video depicts a text insert that says, “This pet groomer in Thailand posts cute videos of his cuddly clients." The short snippet showed the pets sitting patiently and getting pampered, as the groomer creates magic with scissors.

The caption of the video read, “Somehow this groomer made these animals even cuter?! A pet groomer in Thailand is going viral for adorable videos in which he gives loving haircuts to all kinds of dogs and cats, such as pomeranians."

“The small dogs look so beautiful when they have had their hair cut. I love trimming them,’ says Joy, the owner of the Puen Dog Sho, via Newsflare. ‘They’re like pretty teddy bears. Their owners are overwhelmed with emotion when they collect them," it further read.

Users in the comment section took notice of the calm behaviour of the animals and wondered if they were sedated. One user, “Umm are they drugged?" Another user commented, “Anyone knows what they’re on so I can give some to my cat when I cut his nails?" One more user reacted with heart-eye emojis and wrote, “I might want one of these in the way future."

Check out the video here-

