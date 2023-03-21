OCD or publicity stunt? Ranveer Singh’s latest gesture has left the internet divided. On Monday, the actor arrived to inaugurate celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar’s salon. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his casual wear: a black t-shirt, grey jeans, and snazzy shoes. As the actor walked beside a makeshift wall, he spotted some trash and picked it up. Several paparazzi captured the moment and the video has now gone viral on social media. While some called his gesture of picking trash a publicity stunt, others claimed that the actor was influenced by his wife Deepika Padukone, who has multiple times confessed about her obsession with cleanliness.

Calling it a publicity stunt, a user wrote, “India ke roads pe to bahot kachra rehta hai, wo to kabhi nahi uthaya… Samne media Wale hai iske liye ye stunt…very bad (There is a lot of trash on the roads, he never picked that… media is right in front, hence he pulled off this stunt)."

Another said, “Kachraa psnd nhi hai toh sher me bhut kachra hai voh saaf kree yaaa pr kya overacting kr rha hai (If he doesn’t like trash then he should clean the city instead of overacting here)." “Kachra failane wala khud kachra saaf kr rha ohh (The person who spreads trash is cleaning it)," read another comment on the post. “50 rupee kaat overacting ke (cut Rs. 50 for overacting)," a user reacted.

One of the users argued that it’s an impact of Deepika Padukone. She said, “Deepika is very neat and clean and is too much into managing cleanliness with her homely stuff too now maybe it’s effective in his lifestyle as well." “Inki biwi ko OCD hai isliye," another said.

Another video from the event which went viral and has also garnered criticism featured Ranveer Singh playing a prank on celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In the clip, Rohan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs when Ranveer jokingly kicks him. Rohan took it in a fun way and laughed it out, however, the internet was not amused. They called Ranveer “disrespectful" and “batamiz."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. He will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, helmed by Karan Johar, will feature Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani would mark Ranveer and Alia’s second project together. Previously, they starred in the 2019 film Gully Boy.

