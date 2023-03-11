People who have braved the storms at sea will recall that they are bone-chilling experiences. Towering walls of water, driven by powerful winds, slam onto the ship with all their might. A major storm can batter even the sturdiest of vessels. A recent clip tweeted by Oddly Terrifying is testimony to this fact.

This 14-second clipping shows how a ship is trying to stay stable amid the harrowing sea storm. With every passing second, it seems that the ship can overturn but thankfully it doesn’t. There is no audio in the clip but despite that one can feel the horrific experience which must have been faced by travellers on the ship. The clip doesn’t show what happened to the ship at the end.

“Ship navigates through massive waves in the Atlantic Ocean", Oddly Terrifying tweeted. Tweeted on February 21, this video has garnered more than 26,00,000 views. Take a look:

Social media users were left shaken to the core after watching this clip. A user tweeted “Wow" after being shocked watching the video.

However, others had slightly different opinions about this video. A user called it fake and tweeted that this video has been morphed. According to the user, the last highest waves ever recorded were 27 metres high outside Daytona beach in 1993.

It is not confirmed whether the video is fake or not. But battling sea storms and coming out safely is not at all an easy task. Many people sadly recall the tragedy of the Andrea Gail ship which was lost during a storm in 1991. Six fishermen, the captain and the crew of this ship lost their lives.

As stated in an article published on boston.com, the Andrea Gail was a 12-year-old 70-foot vessel. It was scheduled to return to Gloucester after a swordfishing trip to Newfoundland’s Grand Banks. The distance between the two places is more than 900 miles. But after three days without a word from the crew, the boat’s owner, Robert Brown, became nervous. Later, they came to know about the devastating tragedy.

