Video of Soap Bubble Transforming Into Ice Crystals Stuns the Internet

Most of us love winters and enjoy the cold weather and snowfalls. Thus, a large number of tourists flock to the mountains or colder regions to experience the chills. However, some areas are so cold that everything freezes in the blink of an eye. Such a sight is often pleasing to the eyes if captured well in a high-quality camera. Recently, giving a glimpse of the same, one such video surfaced on the internet. It was tweeted by the account named buitengebieden.

The video, captured using the time-lapse format in a camera, shows a soap bubble transforming into ice crystals. We are pretty sure that the sight will astound you. The soap bubble was placed on the surface of the ice — out in the open, in a cold region; after which it starts transforming into ice crystals.

You might have never seen such a video of soap bubbles turning into ice. Soon after sharing this video, it went viral as the transformation was indeed a beautiful one. The 8-second video has received over 5.6 million views and people have flooded the comments section.

One of the users said, “I would just like to point out this moment of peace and beauty. It almost feels like this is a left learning endeavour. The right is spewing hate, pro-gun, conspiracy, and nonsense and the rest just want to work, enjoy our families and appreciate this beauty. I mean, am I wrong?"

Another one said, “Those are tiny water crystals inside. MOTHER NATURE has given us her amazing treasures. Rainbow, Blue Lagoons, Lush green forests, etc. Our job is to protect them."

One more wrote, “This is a case of crystallisation — atoms arranging themselves along preferred directions and planes, selected via internal energy minimisation considerations specific to the chemical elements involved. What you see is called “dendritic growth".

