The fear of spiders is known as arachnophobia. These creepy crawlies with eight legs, although naturally harmless, are the worst nightmares of some people. The initial response to spotting a spider is either fleeing away from the insect or killing it instantly. If you also suffer from an intense fear of spiders, then this particular viral video will send shivers down your spine. The now-viral clip, tweeted by LADbible, shows a little spider crawling inside a woman’s ear. The video grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time ever since it surfaced online, and their reactions to it are nothing but sheer amusement to read.

The video was tweeted on December 14, 2022, and is once again igniting fear in the hearts of netizens. “Imagine finding out this is what’s causing your earache," read the tweet. The video opens with a close-up shot of a woman’s ear. As the camera zooms into the woman’s ears, we get to see a little spider, peeking out from inside. With its large black eyes and small furry body, the animal crawls in and out of the woman’s ear.

The entire story of how the woman found the spider in her ear is narrated in the textual layout embedded within the video. It is brought to light that the woman is from India. One day, after waking up from a nap, she discovered an “unbearable pain" inside her right ear, causing tremendous discomfort. Upon telling her daughter to check her ear with a torch, the terrifying truth was finally revealed.

The woman’s daughter soon discovered that a little spider was residing inside her mother’s ear, as is seen in the above video. The video text further read that the woman was rushed to a hospital immediately, where the spider was removed by a doctor. Check out some of the reactions of Twitter users upon seeing the chilling video.

One of them wrote, “Flamethrower in there would fix that." A second user quipped, “One of my biggest fears is this." “Homie just trying to stay warm without having to pay extortionate gas prices," commented another sarcastically.

So far, the video has garnered more than 398,700 views on the microblogging platform. Did you check your ear too after watching this clip?

