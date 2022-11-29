Video of Spiderman and Clown Dancing on Dhol Reminds the Internet of Indian ‘Baraat’

A video of Spiderman and a circus clown dancing to the energetic beats of the Indian dhol (musical instrument) has gone viral on the internet. The clip posted on Instagram shows the men, dressed in costumes, dancing to entertain crows at what appears to be a tourist spot. As the dholwala begins to play the Indian beats, it prompts the men to start grooving and giving some crazy moves. With the looks of it, the person, dressed as the clown seems to be having the most fun. Even onlookers had a great time watching the impromptu barati dance. The clip featured a text that read, “*Baraat passing by our house* Me and my siblings outside"

The video garnered over 900 thousand views paired with several reactions online. One user wrote, “spider-man is in another world". Another user wrote, “I like the spider man. Jaber thumka like Nora Fatehi". A third user also wrote, “This video made my day. I just cannot stop laughing after watching this".

This is not the first such video to have gone viral. Earlier, a clip of a man, dressed as Spider-Man, dancing in West Bengal got a lot of traction online. The video was shot at what appears to be a small market. An unidentified individual wearing a Spiderman costume is seen joining a group of dancers to entertain the crowd as vendors in the backdrop continue with their usual activity.

The unidentified man, filled with high energy, adds a few of his own dance steps. If the video is any indication, the Spider-Man fan appears to be having the time of his life as he gets lost in the Santhali music.

The clip was posted on Kolkata’s illusion’s Instagram page, which is well known for providing an online peek at the vibrant Bengali culture.

