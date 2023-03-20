A granny’s move of playing with firecrackers has earned her the title of ‘Super amma’. It is time and again advised for people to keep firecrackers away from their hands and faces. But this elderly woman’s young spirit prompted her to act otherwise which has left the internet equal parts surprised and concerned. Footage of the old lady playing a dangerous game with lit firecrackers has taken social media by storm. The video that appears to be recorded just outside the street connected to her house begins the daring act of the woman holding a lit chain of firecrackers in her hands.

Donning a bright yellow saree, the granny continues to hold the crackers in her hands until the end. At one point, she swings the crackers and moves in a circle as she engulfs in the smoke. The old woman attempts the stunt barefoot before dropping the lit crackers and moving away. The onlookers seem to be unfazed and continue to watch her as he performs the stunt. Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered over seventy-five thousand views and more than five thousand likes on Instagram. Many social media users showered her with praise as they called her ‘Super amma’ and ‘Cool brave granny.’ Meanwhile, a concerned user warned others, “Do not try this at home."

Another hailed her as, “Agent granny ultra pro max." One more joined, “Omg, the assault on her ears. I am deaf already."

Previously, several instances of super cool grannies winning the internet’s hearts with their never-old attitude have gone viral. This included an 80-year-old woman’s brave decision of going on a paragliding adventure. The footage of the incident was shared by the elderly woman’s granddaughter on Instagram.

“Age is Just a Number….and My Aai had to prove this… My Grandmother did this when she was 80 years old…Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn’t stop myself from sharing…7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever," wrote the woman’s granddaughter. The post was the youngster’s hearty tribute to her grandmom that ended up garnering tremendous appreciation online.

