Video of Traffic Policeman Helping Differently-Abled Man To Cross Bridge in Gwalior Goes Viral

Police officials ensure that everyone lives a peaceful and tension-free life, whether they ask for it or not. They take it as their duty to help the needy and be at their rescue, no matter what! This time, a traffic policeman was seen helping a differently-abled man to cross the bridge in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The video went viral on social media as the officer’s heartwarming gesture was lauded by online users.

In the clip, the traffic constable could be seen helping the specially-abled individual to cross the bridge hassle-free. He was spotted running behind the man’s tricycle and pushed it to extend him the aid to cross the pathway. According to the Free Press Journal, the video was captured by a car driver who was passing by when he saw the cop assisting the differently-abled man. It was also reported that the Divyangjan (specially-abled) requested the locals to help him cross the bridge but no one agreed. Seeing that he needed help, the traffic policeman came forward to extend him help to cross the way.

The constable, identified as Brajesh Tomar, was supposedly felicitated for his kind act as the DSP and other officials reached the Phool Bagh area to honour him with the flower garland. Tomar, who had no idea about the video being captured and shared online, thanked the team for their felicitation and requested everyone to help those in need.

It also comes that Tomar got to know about his clip doing rounds on social media after a couple of his acquaintances rang him up to acknowledge and praise his kindness and sympathetic efforts.

A few months back, a video of a policeman helping specially-abled people to cross a busy road in Mumbai went viral on the internet. It was reposted by the Mumbai Police who called it “heart-warming".

