Video of US Chain's Rude Restaurant Staff in Australia, New Zealand Leaves Internet Confused

There are two things that make restaurant chains more approachable- good food and great service. But there’s one international food chain that is themed to be intentionally mean to the guests. The idea may seem bizarre but this novelty restaurant chain, Karen’s Diner, has outlets in multiple countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Here, the staff can say whatever they want to the customers to follow their motto of providing rude service. A customer recorded their experience at the unusually themed restaurant and the clip is now going viral.

In the video, an employee is seen with mean expressions on their face, slamming the food trays on the table. Well, if that wasn’t enough, the employee then shows their middle finger to the customer before picking up what appears to be a potato ring from their plate and eating it. If it were anywhere else, the behaviour might have irked the customer but at Karen’s Diner, it ended up amusing them. The customer, who appears to be recording the clip, can be heard laughing in the background towards the end. Watch the video here:

The ‘We are rude’ policy of the food chain has left the internet divided, while a section thinks that eating food off a customer’s plate was way too much, many think it is acceptable. A user said while defending the restaurant wrote, “Y’all Karen’s Diner is a novelty restaurant where they are intentionally mean to the guests."

Another replied, “I get that it’s cool but IDK about the touching and eating people’s food like even that’s wild to me."

One more joined, “The ‘we are rude’ themed restaurants are not interesting to me in the first place. But taking food off the plate seems to be just too far."

Meanwhile, another user defended the employee, “That was awesome she didn’t touch the piece she took and didn’t double dip so I allow it."

The viral clip has amassed over 22.8 million views and over lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. According to LadBible, the video was recorded at the Australian chain of the restaurant.

Would you ever wish to give this food chain a try?

