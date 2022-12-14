Video of Women Cleaning High-Rise Windows Without Safety Gears Shocks the Internet

We frequently look for new, creative ways to complete our regular tasks because they tend to grow repetitive. However, two women took this to a whole new level by cleaning their home’s window panes from a high-rise building. They engaged in “extreme sports," which has gone viral because of the internet’s inability to distinguish whether they were brave or just careless.

The video shared by Unilad shows two women standing on the window sill and cleaning the windows from the outside. The video also zooms out to show the height of their flat from ground level and by the looks of it, it is super high. The video also has a caption that reads, “Two women clean windows on the high rise without safety gears. The caption of the post read, “Health ans safety would have a field day here."

The video amassed over 1 million views as of now. Social media users were left stunned on watching the video. One of the users wrote, “Health and safety gone out the window". Another user added, “Hell no. My legs are weak just watching this video". A third user added, “And here I am asking the wife to hold the ládder for me while I hang all the Christmas decorations on my one-level tiny house. Hahahahaha".

Earlier, a similar video that showed a woman in Ghaziabad cleaning her home’s window panes while dangling from the fourth-floor balcony railing went viral. In the video, the woman is shown cleaning the window glass while standing on its ledge and without even hanging to anything for support. She appears to be doing it without a care in the world. One minor mistake on her part, and the situation would have taken a tragic turn.

The woman can also be seen going to the right in the video in order to reach the window corners with her hands. The glass window frame appears to be made of low-quality aluminium that has a tendency to be slick and could cause her to fall at least 30 feet if it were.

