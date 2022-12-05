Video of Young Man Hitting an Elephant With a Stick Leaves The Internet Fuming

Instances of animal abuse at the hands of humans are on the rise. And now, an undated video of a young man hitting a jumbo with a stick is going viral on the internet. Responding to the attack, the boy and his friend were chased by the animal. Netizens are in shock to see the physical abuse in the video from Assam’s Golaghat. Many social media users have called it “madness".

The viral video amassed attention after Indian Forest Service (IFS) Surender Mehra shared it on Twitter. The post has been viewed by more than 14k people “Just madness", the officer tweeted.

The social media users were enraged at the act and took to the comments. One user wrote, “These guys are really mad".

Another user raised an important question as he wrote, “We encroached on their forest and planted. Now we are chasing them away as if they are a beastly burden. Why can’t they inform forest personnel before this suicidal act?"

Yet another user commented, “This is outrageous."

The initial video was posted by Kaushik Barua. He captioned the video, “When humans lose the fear of wildlife and wildlife lose the fear of humans, it’s not coexistence but a recipe for disaster."

One user wrote, “This is becoming a common sight in most places of Golaghat where it’s becoming a fun game for them and the most brave dudes doing these stunts earn accolades in their community. The administration must map those vulnerable areas and deploy police or task force to handle such chaos."

Some social media users also called for the arrest of people who inflict cruelty on animals. While many others urged authorities to find a proper solution for driving elephants away from villages.

