Video: Shopkeeper Stabs Thief Multiple Times Leaving Twitter Bewildered

Since childhood, we have learnt about self-defence during difficult situations. One such video, showcasing the extent to which a person can go to save themself, has gone viral. The video, making rounds on the internet, shows a shopkeeper attacking a thief when he tried to rob his shop. But the method he used to protect himself is quite dangerous.

The now-viral video shared on Twitter shows the shopkeeper going away from the cash counter to fetch something. The next second, the man standing in the front of the counter wearing a black hoodie and covering his face with a mask jumping towards the cash register.

In the blink of an eye, the shopkeeper ran towards the thief with a knife in his hand. He then grabbed the robber from behind and started stabbing him multiple times. The thief tried to fight back and escape, but all in vain. The shopkeeper then dragged the injured robber outside the shop. The video was recorded in CCTV installed behind the cash register.

“Don’t try to rob this guy," the caption of the 19-second video said.

The Twitterati is bewildered after watching the video, many of them called it fake while some of them said that the shopkeeper did it in self-defence. One of the users said, “No blood, servered arteries make a mess. Fake."

Another person said, “Working at a gas station back in the day I have had to defend myself against burglars and violent customers with a weapon. I respect this dude for defending himself."

Another person added, “The dude at the cash register is a real one! Be careful who you mess with, you don’t know their background."

The video has garnered more than 1.02 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Something similar has been earlier reported in Rajasthan. A bank robbery was prevented by the intervention of a bank employee, who confronted a knife-wielding robber with a pair of pliers.

