There is never a dull moment with dogs around. The hyperactive furry companions are always ready to accompany you anywhere you go. When they can’t, they always wait for your return. Every dog lover knows their favourite activity of the day is ‘walking’ and in Alaska, they can get picked up in a bus to go on a walk with fellow furry companions. Husband and wife, Lee and Mo Thompson from The Last Frontier have an innovative dog-walking business. They pick up dogs in a ‘Puppy bus’ and take them out. These adorable bus rides and walks were filmed and shared on TikTok where they gained traction. Check out a sneak peek here:

As expected, no one could resist the charm of the canines. Social media users went on to express their adoration for the pups in the clip. To them, the clip was simply “lovely". Another user shared what they think would happen to their dog if they were to board the pup bus. A Twitter user said, “Holy cow! That is amazing. Only my dog be kicked off the bus the first day."

Another user read, “What’s not to love about this video?"

“The dream job simply. When I get tired of designing, I intend to open a little farm," another comment tweeted.

According to NPR, Mo Thompson never planned to be a dog walker. Neither did she imagine going viral on TikTok. Her initial idea behind posting these clips on social media was just to keep the parents of these furry companions up to date. The American media organization quoted her as saying, “They’re getting on the bus and they get in their seat, and the Internet just lost it." She added, “50 million views. That was wild." The adorable videos feature the pups getting picked up from around the small town called Skagway in Alaska. They grab a seat in the minibus which then makes its way to trail walks, hikes, and swims.

Before Mo began her dog-walking business, she only took her friend’s dogs on trails, to get exercise, keep her company out there, or care for them when her friends were out around town. Mo then got her own furry companion and partnered up with friends. That’s when the group began to grow. Eventually, people other than her friends asked her for help with training and behavioural issues.

