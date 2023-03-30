Home » Buzz » Vijay Mallya Brutally Trolled Over 'Ram Navami' Tweet, Twitter Says 'Anna is Back'

Vijay Mallya Brutally Trolled Over 'Ram Navami' Tweet, Twitter Says 'Anna is Back'

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya took to his official Twitter handle and wished Ram Navami to people. “Happy Ram Navami," read Mallya’s tweet which was not received well by many people on the micro-blogging site. For those who don’t know, Chaitra Navratri comes to an end with the auspicious Ram Navami. The festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. He is also known to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Many people retweeted Mallya’s original tweet and trolled him online. The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 341K views. Have a look:

“Vijay sir, bahut din huwe, kaise hain aur kab arahe hain bengaluru, UB city jaata hun toh apki bahut yaad aati hai. Laut ayen sir apne watan. bahut log already manage kar rahe hain, aap senior ho, surely handle karloge," wrote a user sarcastically. Another person wrote, “this guy only tweets on bank holidays."

“Another plan in commencement to cheat India and our fellow countrymen," mentioned another user.

Here are a few responses:

Ram Navami is a big celebration for Hindus, and it is also the ninth day of Navratri, where Hindus perform the rituals of Kanya Puja.

