The locals from the Parkandi block in Birbhum district of West Bengal are gathering on the banks of Bansloi river to collect gold after the news of some villagers finding some metal elements similar to gold coins spread in the area. Small chunks of gold were discovered from the remote banks of Parkandi earlier this week by some villagers while they were taking bath in the Bansloi river, according to an Aaj Tak report.

Since then the locals have been gathering in huge numbers to collect gold from the riverbed.

According to the report, the locals discovered gold elements from the riverbed of Bansloi, which is situated in remote areas of Ghat of Murarui 1st block, Parkandi.

“Gold was found by digging a small amount of soil on the banks of the river. But, this gold is very tiny. It looks just like an old paisa and has some ancient letters or marks on it," a villager was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

The metal elements found by the villagers were similar to gold coins, but were very small in size. This has prompted some of the villagers to think that these coins are the treasure of the Hindu kings. Despite the fact that the coins found are very small in size, villagers are searching for more of them because they are made of gold.

Locals feel that these gold coins are from Maheshpur Rajbari, located in borders adjacent to Jharkhand. They told News 18 that those coins could have flown into Banslai River via the Suvarnarekha River from Rajbari. Apart from the gold coins, a few people claimed that a Jharkhand native had also found a gold necklace in the Bansloi river as well.

Parkandi village is located under Murarai Police Station. As stated in the reports, administration has sprung to action two days after this incident was reported.

Block Development Officer Jagrat Chaudhary told News 18 Hindi that Murarai Police station has been informed about this incident. A police official has been posted at the crossing of river to avoid any kind of mishap. Deputy Divisional Commissioner from Rampur Hat has also asked the police to look into the matter.

